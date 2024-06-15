Centre Fast-Tracks Vanaz-Chandani Chowk, Ramwadi-Wagholi Metro Line Extension |

The Centre has fast-tracked the extension of the Pune metro rail from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi, announced the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

The ₹3,757 crore project involves extending two lines at the eastern and western ends of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor. The extension on the western side spans an elevated section of 1.12 km from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, incorporating two stations: Kothrud Bus Depot Station and Chandni Chowk Station. On the eastern side, the extension covers an elevated section of 11.63 km from Ramwadi to Wagholi, encompassing 11 stations: Viman Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Kharadi Bypass, Tulaja Bhavani, Ubale Nagar, Upper Kharadi Road, Wagheshwar Temple, Wagholi, Siddharth Nagar, Bakori Phata, and Vithalwadi.

This extension will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and alleviating road congestion.

The Maharashtra government approved this extension in March this year. “The nod to extend the Pune metro rail will help in the industrial development of the city and provide an environmentally friendly mass transport system for the increasing population,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of MahaMetro, stated, "This extension will improve accessibility for IT companies, financial institutions, schools, and colleges along the Ramwadi to Wagholi stretch, thereby reducing congestion on the crowded Nagar Road. Similarly, the Vanaz to Chandni Chowk extension will benefit residents and offices in the area."

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) will implement the project with financial assistance of 20% from both state and central governments, while Maha-Metro will secure the remaining 60% of ₹1,935.89 crore from financial institutions.

The daily ridership for the line is anticipated to reach 3.59 lakh by 2027 and is projected to grow to 9.93 lakh by 2057.