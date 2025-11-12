Centre Acts On Nashik MP's Demand, Increases RoDTEP And TMA For Onion Exports | File Photo

Nashik: Good news for onion-producing farmers and exporters across the country — the Central Government has begun taking strategic steps to boost onion exports. This move follows the strong intervention of Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje, whose persistent efforts have prompted the Centre to take this decision.



On July 31, 2025, MP Waje had written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting that the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) rate be increased to 5%, and that Transport & Marketing Assistance (TMA) be raised to 7%. The Central Government has now formally accepted these suggestions and initiated the process, as officially communicated by Minister Piyush Goyal to MP Waje.



Due to good rainfall this year, onion production across the country has been abundant. In southern India, early harvesting led to a surge in supply from August, which caused wholesale prices to drop to ₹1,280–₹1,300 per quintal — leaving farmers unable even to recover production costs. Anticipating this situation as early as July, MP Waje took up the issue with the Centre. He also pointed out that Pakistan and China are currently exporting onions at much lower prices, making it difficult for Indian exporters to remain competitive without government support.



“Nashik is the nerve centre of India’s onion economy. Movements here influence markets across the nation. Therefore, it’s essential to act decisively and without delay. To prevent a market crash, the surplus production must be absorbed through exports — but for that, India must achieve competitive pricing in global markets. Hence, implementing higher RoDTEP rates and transport subsidies is crucial. I thank the Central Government for taking note of these concerns,” said Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik.