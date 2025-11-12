 Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months
Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months

Between April and October 2025, the ticket inspection teams of the Bhusawal division of the Central Railway caught a total of six lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with invalid tickets.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: The railway administration has collected a fine of Rs 51 crore from six lakh seven thousand passengers in the Bhusawal division in seven months by conducting a ticket inspection campaign.


Between April and October 2025, the ticket inspection teams of the Bhusawal division of the Central Railway caught a total of six lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with invalid tickets. A fine of Rs 51 crore was recovered from them.

In October 2025 alone, this department has collected a fine of Rs 9 crore from one lakh ticketless passengers. The railway administration expressed its belief that this campaign has not only increased revenue but will also help create awareness among passengers about responsible and valid travel.

This campaign was implemented under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Punit Agarwal and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar.

