Central Railway Collects ₹24.74 Crore In Fines From 2.27 Lakh Ticketless Passengers During Festive Drive | Representative

Nashik: Central Railway’s ticket-checking squads conducted a special drive against ticketless and unauthorised travel during the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. The drive, conducted between Nov 1 and 15, supplemented regular ticket-checking activities across railway stations and on board trains. During this period, Central Railway collected ₹24.74 crore in fines from 2.27 lakh passengers travelling without valid tickets.

Given the heavy passenger rush during the festive season, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket-checking drives. It operated over 250 special trains during the festive period, carrying more than 56 lakh passengers between Nov 1 and 15.

Ticket-checking teams from the Mumbai division and headquarters collected ₹11.04 crore from 1.06 lakh cases, accounting for approximately 45% of the total fines collected. The Bhusawal division collected ₹7.98 crore from 64,332 cases, accounting for over 32% of the total collection.

The Pune division collected ₹2.67 crore from 23,189 cases (11%), the Nagpur division collected ₹2.25 crore from 24,253 cases (9%), and the Solapur division collected ₹79.38 lakh from 9,134 cases (3%)