Central Railway Announces Jaipur-Khadki Festival Special Train For Diwali And Chhath Rush; Check Timings, Halts And Booking Details |

Pune: With passenger traffic expected to remain high during the festive season, Central Railway will operate a special train between Jaipur and Khadki, with its return service terminating at Durgapura. The Train on Demand (TOD) service will operate for one trip in each direction to accommodate passengers travelling during the Diwali and Chhath festival period.





According to the Pune Division, Train No. 09713 will depart from Jaipur at 10.30 pm on November 13 and arrive at Khadki at 10.30 pm on November 14. Its return service, Train No. 09714, will leave Khadki at 12.50 am on November 15 and reach Durgapura at 12.30 am on November 16.



The 19-coach train will comprise two AC 2-tier, eight AC 3-tier, five sleeper-class and two general second-class coaches, along with two guard-cum-luggage vans.





The train will halt at Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Panvel and Lonavala. Nagda, Godhra and Karjat will have designated passing halts.



Reservations will begin on November 12 through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and the IRCTC website. General second-class coaches and designated luggage-cum-guard vans will be available for unreserved travel.



Passengers can purchase unreserved tickets through the UTS app or authorised booking counters. Railway officials have advised passengers to check the latest timings through the NTES app or the Indian Railways enquiry portal before commencing their journey.