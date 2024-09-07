 Central Govt Discharges Probationer Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect
The central government, vide order dated September 6, 2024, discharged Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect, the sources said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Puja Khedkar | File

 The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, official sources said on Saturday.

Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations.

The rules allow the central government to discharge probationers from service if they fail "to pass the re-examination..." or "if the central government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service", among others.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had on July 31 cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.

Khedkar was serving as a probationary IAS officer in her cadre state Maharashtra.

