Central Bank Of India Organises Grand Retail Credit Camp In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To provide customers with fast and convenient access to various loan facilities, the Regional Office of the Central Bank of India – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – organised a grand retail credit camp on February 21 at Hotel Spree Manor, Kranti Chowk.

The camp was guided by Regional Head Nikunj Garg. Chief Manager Santosh Kumar, along with senior officials Suhas Hawaldar, Chandan Kumar, and Sanjit Kumar, was also present on the occasion.

During the camp, detailed information was provided on various retail loan schemes, including: Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, Personal Loans, Education Loans, Gold Loans and Other Retail Credit Facilities.

Customers were assisted with on-the-spot document verification, quick loan processing, and guidance on digital banking services.

On this occasion, several customers were handed over loan sanction letters, enabling them to fulfil their financial requirements promptly.

Bank officials stated, "Providing transparent, fast, and reliable services to our customers is our primary objective. Such camps significantly promote financial inclusion.”

The Retail Credit Camp resulted in new customer acquisition, increased loan penetration, and strengthened bank–customer relationships.