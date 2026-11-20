Central Bank Of India Disburses ₹70 Crore In Loans To Entrepreneurs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank of India disbursed loans worth ₹70 crore to entrepreneurs at a Credit Outreach Camp organised for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at MASSIA, Chikalthana MIDC, on Friday. The bank also received additional loan proposals worth ₹35 crore during the programme.

The camp was organised to facilitate access to finance for entrepreneurs and business establishments. Rahul Mishra, Assistant Director, MSME, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Preeti Saraswat, Deputy General Manager, Central Office, Central Bank of India, attended as chief guests. Dharmendra Kumar, Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was also present.

Mishra appreciated the bank’s initiative, saying the camp helped entrepreneurs understand various loan schemes and address their queries. He expressed confidence that more entrepreneurs would come forward to seek business loans. He also urged the business community to overcome negative perceptions about the industrial sector, highlighting the role of banks in supporting industrial growth.

Mishra, Saraswat and Kumar guided the participants on financial assistance and loan facilities. Chief Manager Santosh Kumar made a presentation on the bank’s various loan schemes. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Suhas Hawaldar.