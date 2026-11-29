Central Bank Distributes Loan Letters Worth ₹2 Crore To Farmers In Kopargaon | Sourced

Kopargaon: Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, organised a Mega Agriculture Credit Outreach and Loan Disbursement Camp at The Palm Hall in Kopargaon on November 27, under its nationwide outreach programme. Loan sanction and in-principle sanction letters worth a total of ₹2 crore were distributed among eligible beneficiaries.

The initiative aimed to create awareness about agricultural credit schemes and improve access to financial services for farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and rural customers.

Ganesh Birdawade, Agriculture Officer, Kopargaon, and Shivaji Gayawadkar, founder of Nutan Dairy, attended the programme as chief guests. They encouraged farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies, explore agro-processing opportunities and benefit from banking schemes.

Bank officials provided information about various schemes, including Cent Agri Gold Loan, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), SHG Bank Linkage, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and PMFME.

The programme was held under the guidance of Regional Head Dharmendra Kumar. Chief Managers Suhas Hawaldar and Dharmveer Kumar, branch managers, bank officials, Business Correspondents, farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs attended the camp.

The bank said the initiative reaffirmed its commitment to agricultural development, financial inclusion and strengthening the rural economy.