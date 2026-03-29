Census 2027 To Go Digital With Mobile App; Training Concludes In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day training session for officers to conduct the 2027 Census concluded on Saturday. The census process, pending for a long period, will now be conducted through the latest technology. For the 2027 Census, a digital mobile app will be used.

The training session for officers and employees deployed for the Census work started on Mar 26. Resident Deputy District Collector and Principal Census Officer Abhimanyu Bodhwad said the officers and employees will have to complete the work and the responsibilities given to them related to the census work in time.

The training session was held at the planning hall of the District Collectorate. Bodhwad said the proposed census in 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Now, the Census process will be implemented in 2027 after a period of 16 years. During this census, a drastic change has been made in the implementation process. The traditional Census process has been discontinued, and digital technology has been adopted. The census will be conducted through a digital mobile app and a digital portal.

The officers and employees deployed for the work will be provided with mobile phones, on which the information related to the Census will be uploaded. The in-charge officers, operators and the concerned employees will have to complete their work and responsibilities in time, which will help the process of data collection be fast and transparent. The officers and employees were imparted training about the census work during the camp.

Assistant Director-level trainers of the Home Department, Sunil Atram and Sanjay Naik, conducted the training sessions. Tehsildar Shrikant Bhujbal, Hingoli Municipal Council CEO Arvind Munde and others were present.