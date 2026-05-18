Celebrate Birth Of Daughters With Drums & Sweets, Says Parbhani Mayor Syed Iqbal | Sourced

Parbhani: Parbhani Mayor Syed Iqbal said that celebrating the birth of daughters with drums, sweets, and crackers can help bring a positive social change and strengthen acceptance of the girl child in society.

He was speaking at a workshop organised by the Parbhani Municipal Corporation on Sunday as part of awareness efforts under the PCPNDT Act and the “Welcome to the Birth of a Girl Child” campaign.

Iqbal said that attitudes towards the birth of girls are gradually changing, and women are actively participating in awareness drives. He praised ASHA workers, sanitation staff, and women employees for spreading awareness and contributing to the success of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

District Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar joined the programme through video conferencing. She spoke about the PCPNDT Act, gender equality, and government welfare schemes aimed at empowering girls and women.

Bordikar said schemes such as Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and free bicycle distribution programmes have helped improve women’s empowerment and support girl children.

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Health Committee Chairperson Dr Aboli Kamble and Dr Sudha Kankriya guided ASHA workers, self-help group members, and Anganwadi workers on the provisions of the PCPNDT Act. They said sex determination is a punishable offence and appealed to citizens to report such cases through the helpline number 1800-233-4475. Officials said informants in such cases can receive rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Ashwini Jadhav said several schemes implemented by the state and central governments are helping improve the condition and empowerment of women.

Health Officer Dr Kalpana Sawant, Assistant Commissioner Gajanand Jadhav, Rajkumar Jadhav, and other officials were also present at the event.