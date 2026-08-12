CBI Books Defence Accounts Officials, Middleman And Contractors Over Alleged Bribery

Central Bureau of Investigation | File Pic

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Assistant Accounts Officer, an auditor of the Defence Accounts Department, a middleman and three contractors in connection with an alleged bribery racket involving contracts worth Rs 1.22 crore under the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Accounts Officials Among Accused

The accused have been identified as Defence Accounts Department Assistant Accounts Officer Subhash Kumar, auditor Urvashi Kumawat, both attached to the PCDA (Southern Command), Pune, Adinath Dattatray Popalkar, a resident of Solapur, and representatives of three contractor firms.

According to the complaint filed by Additional Controller of Defence Accounts Mani Velan K, the three firms Satya Narayan Security and Manpower Solution, Nashik, Genius Technology, Phursungi and Rudra Ventures, Manjari had been awarded contracts worth a total of Rs 1.22 crore by the Ministry of Defence.

The CBI alleged that Popalkar acted as an intermediary through Sumit Sales, collecting alleged bribe amounts from the contractors and transferring the money to the concerned public servants.

Contracts Awarded To Three Firms

As per the complaint, Popalkar received Rs 94,000 in his bank account from Satyanarayan Security and Manpower Solution between February and November 2025. He allegedly received another Rs 1.63 lakh from Rudra Ventures between March and May 2025 and Rs 15,000 from Genius Technology in March 2025.

The investigation further found that Popalkar transferred Rs 85,500 to the Axis Bank account of auditor Urvashi Kumawat in May 2025. Subsequently, on May 23, 2025, Kumawat allegedly transferred Rs 85,000 from her account to the bank account of Subhash Kumar.

The complaint states that the sequence of financial transactions prima facie indicates that the alleged undue benefit was routed through an intermediary to the officials.

The CBI has registered the case against the accused and initiated further investigation. CBI Police Inspector Pradip Devkar is conducting the probe.

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