Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Thane’s Wagle Estate House; No Injuries Reported |

Thane: A fire broke out at a residence in the Sathe Nagar locality of Wagle Estate on Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed that the blaze was triggered by a short-circuit, causing significant property damage, though no injuries or casualties were reported.

Fire Breaks Out At Aadivasi Pada Chawl

​According to municipal disaster management officials, the emergency call was received at around 9:49 AM. The incident occurred at a house situated in Aadivasi Pada Chawl, near Saibaba Temple, on Road Number 21, Sathe Nagar, Wagle Estate (Thane West). The residence is owned by Mr. Yadav and occupied by tenant Mr. Datta Kharat.

​Preliminary findings indicate that an electrical short-circuit triggered the fire, which quickly spread across the room. Key household appliances and structural elements including a refrigerator, electrical switchboards, internal wiring, and wooden plywood fixtures were completely gutted in the blaze.

Household Items Damaged In Blaze​

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams were dispatched immediately to the scene. A fire engine from the Thane Fire Brigade, along with a pickup vehicle from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and personnel from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), arrived promptly to manage the situation.

​Firefighters successfully brought the flames under control and fully extinguished the blaze within a short span, preventing it from spreading to adjoining dwellings in the densely populated chawl. MSEDCL officials disconnected power supply to the unit to avert further electrical hazards. Local authorities have launched a routine assessment to evaluate the total financial damage caused by the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in