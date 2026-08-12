150 Literature Enthusiasts Attend Seminar On Hindi Writer Shivshankar Pandey’s Literary Contribution In Kalyan |

Kalyan: More than 150 literature enthusiasts, writers and academics attended a one-day seminar on the life and literary contribution of noted Hindi writer Shankar Pandey at B.K. Birla College, Kalyan.

Organised on the theme ‘Shivshankar Pandey Ka Sahityik Avdan’, the seminar brought together academics and literary figures to discuss Pandey’s writings, his contribution to Hindi literature and his role as an educator.

Academicians Discuss Writer’s Literary Journey

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof Anil Singh, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Mumbai. Welcoming the guests, college principal Dr Avinash Patil remembered Shivshankar Pandey as a successful writer and a dedicated teacher.

The chief guest, Dr Vishnu Sarvade, Professor of Hindi at the University of Hyderabad, shared several anecdotes from Pandey’s life and spoke about his literary journey. Special guest Dr Usha Mishra said Pandey’s complete body of work represented a valuable contribution to Hindi literature and would remain relevant for future generations.

Dr Balkavi Suranje introduced the programme, while the seminar was conducted by its coordinator Dr Shyamsundar Pandey.

Speakers Highlight Pandey’s Social Perspective

The second session was chaired by Dr Satish Pandey, former Head of the Hindi Department at K.J. Somaiya University. Literary figures participating in the session discussed various works of Shivshankar Pandey and examined different aspects of his literary contribution.

The session was moderated by Dr Satyawati Chaubey.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dayanand Bhubal described Shivshankar Pandey as a professor who stood with the marginalised in Mumbai. He said the sharpness of satire visible in Pandey’s writings was also reflected in his conversations and personality.

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Seminar Receives Strong Response

The seminar witnessed the participation of around 150 literature enthusiasts, reflecting the continued interest in Hindi literature and the work of contemporary and noted Hindi writers.

The programme was held under the guidance of the college’s Director of Education, Dr Naresh Chandra. Vice-principal Dr Harish Dubey and Dr Mahadev Yadav extended special support in organising the event.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by coordinator Dr Shyamsundar Pandey, who expressed gratitude to all the guests, speakers, academics and participants.

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