Maharashtra ATS Questions Five Youths Over Alleged Provocative Social Media Posts | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained five youths from Malad, Parel, Mumbra and Padgha in Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday for questioning over alleged anti-India and provocative posts on social media, officials familiar with the investigation said.

Youths Allegedly Active On Different Online Platforms

According to sources, the five are not linked to one another but were separately active across various social media platforms, including encrypted communication services, private chat groups, online communities and discussion forums , where they allegedly participated in discussions on anti-establishment and anti-India themes. The ATS is examining their backgrounds, digital footprints and previous online activities as part of its probe into their online interactions and associations.

One of the five youths was also questioned by a Visakhapatnam unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Thane ATS office in connection with an alleged radicalisation network in Andhra Pradesh. He had been questioned by the NIA last month in connection with the same probe, sources said.

One Youth Questioned Earlier By NIA

After questioning on Tuesday, all five were released and asked to appear again before the ATS on Wednesday. They are being questioned separately, with investigators examining their social media activity, Telegram conversations and other digital communications to identify their contacts and ascertain the nature of their interactions, sources said.

Digital Devices Sent For Examination

The ATS has taken possession of their mobile phones and other digital devices for forensic examination. Preliminary investigation has indicated that all five were allegedly associated with different anti-establishment platforms since 2022. According to sources, some of these platforms were allegedly operated by persons based outside India.

Among the messages recovered from the seized devices, the ATS found one allegedly shared by a youth that stated: “Bharat mein iss samay rehna bahut khatra hai, isse achha Pakistan hai” (It is very dangerous to live in India at present; Pakistan is better than this). Investigators have also flagged other messages and posts as objectionable and provocative.

Read Also ATS Detains Five In Maharashtra Over Alleged Anti-India, Provocative Social Media Posts

ATS Probing Possible Wider Links

Officials said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and the ATS is examining whether the posts were merely expressions of personal views or were part of an attempt to influence or provoke the youths. The agency is also probing whether the five had any links to any organised network.

The Agency is examining conversations exchanged on the group and are attempting to identify other members who were associated with it. The agency is also analysing the youths' digital communications to establish the nature of their interactions with other members and determine whether their association with the group was limited to participation in discussions or involved direct communication with individuals outside Maharashtra.

Officials said the nature of the posts, the role of the Telegram group and any possible links to a wider network would become clear after the ongoing questioning and digital examination are completed.

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