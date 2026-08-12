ATS Detains Five In Maharashtra Over Alleged Anti-India, Provocative Social Media Posts | AI

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained five youths from Mumbra,Padgha in Thane and Palghar districts for questioning over alleged anti-India and provocative posts on social media, officials familiar with the investigation said. The ATS is also examining the background and previous activities of the five as part of its probe into their alleged online interactions.

One of the five youths was questioned last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an ongoing radicalization investigation in Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Devices Seized For Forensic Examination

The ATS has taken possession of their mobile phones and other digital devices for forensic examination. According to officials, the five were allegedly associated with a Telegram group since 2022.Preliminary investigation has revealed that the group was allegedly operated by a person from Kashmir.

Investigators are examining conversations exchanged on the group and are attempting to identify other members who were associated with it. The agency is also analysing the youths' digital communications to establish the nature of their interactions with other members and determine whether their association with the group was limited to participation in discussions or involved direct communication with individuals outside Maharashtra.

Among the posts that came under the ATS scanner was an alleged message stating, “Bharat mein iss samay rehna bahut khatra hai, isse achha Pakistan hai” (It is very dangerous to live in India at present; Pakistan is better than this). Investigators have also flagged several other posts as objectionable and provocative.

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One Youth Previously Questioned By NIA

Officials said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and the ATS is examining whether the posts were merely expressions of personal views or were part of an attempt to influence or provoke the youths. The agency is also probing whether the five had any links with a suspected organised network.

The five youths are being questioned separately, while investigators are analysing their Telegram activity, social media interactions and other digital communications. The ATS is seeking to establish whom they were in contact with and whether they were being influenced, provoked or directed through the Telegram group.

Officials said the nature of the posts, the role of the Telegram group and any possible links to a wider network would become clear after the ongoing questioning and digital examination are completed.

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