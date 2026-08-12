Fire Breaks Out On 11th Floor Of Vile Parle West High-Rise; No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Vile Parle West late Tuesday night, prompting a firefighting operation. No injuries have been reported so far, fire officials said.

Fire Reported At Shanta Bhavan

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at around 10 pm at Shanta Bhavan, a ground-plus-12-storey building on Baptista Road, near St Xavier School. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared a Level-I fire at 10.08 pm, which was escalated to Level-II at 10.16 pm.

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The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance service and BMC ward staff were mobilised for the operation. Firefighting operations are underway, and no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

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