Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Retired Officer In Alleged ₹6.5 Crore Police Payroll Scam | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested retired administrative officer Ramkishan Goswami from Kanjurmarg in connection with an alleged ₹6.5 crore payroll fraud involving the Mumbai Police. Goswami, who retired from service in 2023, has been remanded to police custody till August 17 by the court. Five people have been booked in the case.

Alleged Irregularities In Police Payroll System

According to the police, the alleged scam involved irregularities in the police department’s payroll system, resulting in the wrongful disbursement of crores of rupees in salaries. The Crime Branch arrested Goswami from the eastern suburbs of Mumbai during its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

The police are probing the role of the other four accused and examining how the alleged fraud was carried out and how the funds were allegedly diverted. Investigators are also scrutinising the payroll process to identify lapses and those responsible for the irregular transactions.

Probe Into Role Of Other Accused

Goswami was produced before the Esplanade court following his arrest. After hearing the prosecution’s arguments, the court granted the Crime Branch his police custody till August 17.

The investigating team is examining payroll records, bank transactions and other official documents to ascertain the exact extent of the alleged fraud and identify the involvement of other persons. Further investigation is underway.

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