Mumbai Nurse Alleges Stalking, Harassment By Acquaintance; Police Arrest Man | AI

Mumbai: A 31-year-old nurse from the V.P. Road area has lodged an FIR against her six-month-old acquaintance, Amol Navale, alleging stalking, harassment, verbal abuse and threats. The woman alleged that Navale repeatedly called her and also sent parcels to her home through different delivery agencies to harass her. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Amol Navale. An investigation is underway.

Woman Met Accused Through Facebook

According to the FIR, the complainant lives with her parents and had become acquainted with Navale through Facebook around six months ago. The two were reportedly in a relationship for some time and regularly communicated over the phone.

As per the complaint, on August 6, when the woman’s parents were unwell, Navale allegedly ordered online food several times to her home address without her consent. Later that night, at around 10.15 pm, he allegedly arrived outside her building and called her, asking her to come downstairs. He also allegedly asked her to sit in his car.

Alleged Incident Outside Residence

When the woman objected to him sending online parcels to her home, Navale allegedly abused her and used offensive language. The complainant told the police that she was frightened by the incident.

She further alleged that Navale’s repeated phone calls and parcels sent through different delivery agencies had caused her considerable distress. She later approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.Police have arrested Navale and are investigating the allegations made by the woman.

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