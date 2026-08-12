'Self-Redevelopment Of Housing Societies Gains Momentum Across Maharashtra': BJP MLA Pravin Darekar | File Pic

Mumbai: Discussions on self-redevelopment of housing societies are now gaining momentum in municipal corporations across Maharashtra, Maharashtra Housing Self/Redevelopment Authority chairman and BJP MLA Pravin Darekar said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai Civic Body Takes Up Self-Redevelopment Issue

Darekar said the self-redevelopment scheme, which he had introduced in Mumbai through the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (Mumbai Bank) for middle-class families, has helped several housing societies undertake redevelopment on their own.

He said the issue has now reached the floor of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, where corporators have urged the civic body to promote self-redevelopment.

Study Group Suggests Policy Changes

“Seeing self-redevelopment being discussed in municipal corporations gives me satisfaction that every moment devoted to the scheme over the years has been worthwhile,” Darekar said.

Referring to a recent discussion in the Navi Mumbai civic house on the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), Darekar said he had taken note of corporators' demand for measures to encourage self-redevelopment.

He said his study group had recommended that urban planning policies should focus on creating affordable housing while ensuring that infrastructure does not come under excessive pressure. The group has also identified several provisions in the UDCPR that could adversely affect self-redevelopment and submitted detailed recommendations to the state government, he said.

Authority To Hold Discussions With Navi Mumbai Officials

Darekar pointed out that the state's housing policy also emphasises promoting self-redevelopment and group self-redevelopment. However, he said there are certain inconsistencies between the housing policy and the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR/UDCPR).

The Self/Redevelopment Authority is working to address these differences, he said, adding that he would soon hold discussions with the Navi Mumbai mayor, group leaders, corporators and municipal commissioner.

“A concrete alternative has already been suggested by the Darekar study group. There is now a need to take up the issue again at the government level,” he said.

Darekar added that the authority would work to give a further boost to self-redevelopment not only in Navi Mumbai but across Maharashtra.

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