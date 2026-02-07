 CBI Arrests 2 Pune MES Officials For ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Contract Payment Scam
The CBI arrested two Military Engineering Services officials in Pune—Assistant Garrison Engineer Sunil Nikam and Junior Engineer Suresh Mhaske—for demanding and accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a company executing MES contracts. Searches recovered Rs 1.88 lakh cash. The case involves withheld payments to coerce bribes. Separately, CBI also arrested a proclaimed offender in a 2012 bank fraud case.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests 2 Pune MES Officials For ₹2 Lakh Bribe In Contract Payment Scam | Representative Image

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Military Engineering Services, posted at Pune's Khadki, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant, an official said on Friday.

Assistant Garrison Engineer, E/M-II, Sunil Nikam and Junior Engineer, E/M-II, Suresh Mhaske, were arrested on Thursday, the CBI said in a statement.

Searches conducted at residential and office premises of the accused led to the recovery of documents and unexplained cash of Rs 1.88 lakh, it said.

The CBI registered a case on February 3 against the accused based on a complaint alleging the demand of an undue advantage of Rs 6 lakh by the Assistant Garrison Engineer and Junior Engineer.

The complainant, holding Power of Attorney for a private company, is executing MES contracts.

The complaint said that despite completion of works and submission of completion certificates, payments were allegedly withheld to coerce payment of a bribe.

After negotiation, the accused officials agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment, said the statement.

The CBI laid a trap on Thursday and caught the Junior Engineer while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from his office.

The Assistant Garrison Engineer was also arrested for his role in the conspiracy, the CBI said in a statement.

In another case, the CBI arrested a Proclaimed Offender, Renu Saxena, from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday in a bank fraud case.

The CBI registered a case on March 30, 2012 against D.P. Singh, the then Branch Manager, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Deewan Public School, Meerut, who in conspiracy with 46 people sanctioned and disbursed 24 housing loans and two over draft against Property (ODP) Loan amounting to Rs 3.63 crore (approx.) on the basis of fake and fabricated identity and income proofs pertaining to the borrowing/guarantors.

Saxena was one of the accused in this case as she executed a false sale deed. She was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in 2017 as she failed to appear in court.

