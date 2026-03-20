Caught On Camera: Security Guard Brutally Assaulted In Pune's Mohammadwadi For Denying Entry Through Exit Gate | Sourced

A 26-year-old watchman was brutally assaulted by two unidentified men for opposing their entry through the exit gate in a society. The security guard sustained severe head injuries during the assault.

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The incident took place at Ganga Kingston Society in Mohammadwadi, where he was on duty on Thursday evening around 7.30 pm.

According to the complaint filed by Devanand Dongre, two men arrived at the society gate and demanded entry. When he refused to allow them inside without authorisation, the duo allegedly began abusing him. The situation escalated when they physically assaulted him.

Meanwhile, one of the accused picked up a stick from the premises and struck him on the back of his head, leading to serious bleeding from the head.

Dongre alleged that the attackers also damaged his mobile phone during the assault. Residents of the society rushed to the spot and intervened, following which the accused fled.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the society.

Dongre was immediately taken to a nearby private clinic in Siddharthnagar, where he received medical treatment before approaching the police.

Kalepadal Police is investigating the matter.

Jaymala Dhankikar, a resident of the society, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The assault on a security guard performing his duty is deeply concerning. Such incidents highlight gaps in safety and respect for frontline personnel. I urge the police to take swift and strict action against those responsible to ensure such acts are not repeated."