Caught On Camera: Juvenile Held After Attack On Elderly Woman In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An elderly woman was walking home after withdrawing her pension of ₹4,000 from a bank when a juvenile allegedly attempted to snatch her bag. When the woman held on tightly to the bag and resisted, the boy allegedly kicked her in the stomach.

The woman refused to let go of her bag and was dragged a few feet along the road. She then shouted for help, prompting the boy to flee, leaving her on the road. The incident took place in the Garkheda area on October 26 and was captured on CCTV. The video has since gone viral on social media.

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Fortunately, the incident was noticed by Shekhar Jadhav, the district chief of Yuva Sena, who was passing by. Seeing the elderly woman in distress, Jadhav and other residents immediately chased the fleeing suspect.

They caught the juvenile a short distance away and handed him over to the Jawaharnagar police. The prompt intervention of the residents helped the police take the juvenile into custody.