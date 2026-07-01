Caught On Camera: 17-Year-Old School Dropout Stabs Teacher For 'Failing' Him In Class 9 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A student allegedly stabbed his class teacher in front of the headmaster at a school in the Cantonment area. The student allegedly attempted to kill the teacher, accusing him of failing him in the Class IX examination, due to which he claimed his academic year was wasted. The injured teacher was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment. Police have arrested the juvenile, Acting API of the Cantonment Police Station, Vivek Jadhav, said.

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According to police, the student had studied in Class IX at the school in 2023. After failing the examination, he did not rejoin the school. On Tuesday, he visited the school around noon seeking admission. The headmaster asked him to submit an application and clear his outstanding fees. However, he refused to submit an application and insisted that his former class teacher be called to the headmaster's cabin.

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While the headmaster and the teachers were in discussion, the student suddenly attacked the class teacher, alleging that he had deliberately failed him in the examination, causing him to lose an academic year. He claimed the teacher had intentionally failed him in Science and Mathematics. He then allegedly took out a knife hidden under his shirt and stabbed the teacher in the stomach. Police said the student had ordered the knife online and received it on Tuesday morning.

When the headmaster screamed for help, other teachers and staff rushed to the cabin. The student allegedly threatened them with the knife and asked everyone to leave. He then kept the injured teacher inside the cabin before fleeing the scene.

On receiving information about the incident, Acting API Vivek Jadhav, PSI Kakasaheb Nagve and their team launched a manhunt and arrested the juvenile from the Gawalipura area.

Police said the accused failed Class IX in 2023 and is currently 17 years, 5 months and 28 days old. After leaving school, he worked as a helper at a private hospital and was scheduled to join a children's hospital on Sunday. His mother runs a mess, his elder sister is a teacher, and his younger brother is still studying.