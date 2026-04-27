 Cancer, Neuro Care Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Soon: Prakash Abitkar
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Cancer, Neuro Care Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Soon: Prakash Abitkar

Prakash Abitkar, State Minister for Public Health, announced that, on the lines of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, there is a plan to provide treatment for serious illnesses such as neurological disorders, orthopaedic conditions and cancer to the general public under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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Cancer, Neuro Care Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Soon: Prakash Abitkar | Sourced

Prakash Abitkar, State Minister for Public Health, announced that, along the lines of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, there is a plan to provide treatment for serious illnesses such as neurological disorders, orthopaedic conditions, and cancer to the general public under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 31st Foundation Day celebration of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University).

The programme was attended by Atul Save, State Minister for Renewable Energy and Dairy Development; Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam; Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam; Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji; Registrar G Jayakumar; Executive Director, Health Sciences, Dr Asmita Jagtap; Joint Secretaries Dr MS Sagare and Dr KD Jadhav.

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On this occasion, the renovated integrated office of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana at Bharati Hospital was inaugurated by the dignitaries. The state-of-the-art Ophthalmology Department and Eye Bank, along with the IVF Centre, were also inaugurated. The University’s Annual Report was released during the ceremony.

For excellence in research, the University’s IRSHA research institute was honoured, along with distinguished researcher faculty members Dr Varsha Pokharkar, Dr Sachin Chavan, Dr Rama Bhadekar and Dr Sarah Mariam, who received the ‘Excellence in Research’ award. Distinguished alumni Dr Sanjay Gandhi and Gunjan Saini were also felicitated by the dignitaries.

Abitkar stated that Bharati Vidyapeeth is playing a vital role in shaping society through quality education while maintaining high standards of excellence.

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Save highlighted that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is witnessing rapid development, with nearly ₹1 lakh crore in investments expected in industry and business. This growth will create a significant demand for both skilled and unskilled manpower, as well as robust healthcare systems. He emphasised that Bharati Vidyapeeth should expand its educational and healthcare services in Sambhajinagar to meet these emerging needs.

Vishwajeet Kadam shared that a grand educational campus of Bharati Vidyapeeth will soon be established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a modern sports complex is planned in Pune.

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Shivajirao Kadam remarked that technology in education is a supportive tool, not a substitute. He stressed the importance of preserving human values, ethics and sensitivity within the educational process.

Saoji informed that Bharati Vidyapeeth has signed academic collaboration agreements with more than 200 national and international institutions and universities. He further noted that the university has received research funding of over ₹28 crore this year from reputed organisations for significant research projects.

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