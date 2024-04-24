Campaign Intensifies In Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency |

Campaign fervour is reaching new heights in the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, with political factions standing strongly behind their respective candidates. The Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction is extending full support to Bhaska Bhagare of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, with former MLA Anil Kadam and allies leading door-to-door campaigns.

The electoral landscape in Dindori is shaping up, with prominent contenders vying for victory. Union Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar of Mahayuti and Bhaskar Bhagare of the Nationalist Congress Sharad Pawar faction headline the electoral fray.

VBA and CPI candidates

Malti Thavil stands as the nominee for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, while former MLA JP Gavit of the Marxist Communist Party contemplates an independent bid and the potential candidacy of former BJP MP Harishchandra Chavan threatens to disrupt the electoral calculus for both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi.

In a strategic move, the Shiv Sena's Thackeray group spearheads the MVA campaign, led by former MLA Anil Kadam's door-to-door campaign across Niphad taluka. Kadam's unique voter engagement tactic, marked by Tutari performances, has captured public attention and ignited discourse among constituents.

With the nomination filing date looming, candidates gear up for the electoral showdown. On April 29, candidates from Dindori and Nashik constituencies will submit their nomination papers amidst the presence of senior party figures. The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the NCP, Sharad Pawar Group, CPI(M), and Shiv Sena Thackeray Group, mounts a spirited campaign, albeit with lesser visible participation from Congress cadre.

Amidst the electioneering buzz, pressing local issues such as the onion export ban, grape export dynamics, and declining grape prices take center stage. Farmers express discontent towards the central government over these matters, fueling activism and bolstering the resolve of MVA campaigners as they traverse the electoral landscape.