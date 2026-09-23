Bus Connectivity Sought For Beed-Pune Train Commuters | X - SunetraA_Pawar

Beed: As the daily Beed-Pune train service has begun from Wednesday, local activists have demanded city bus connectivity to facilitate smooth travel to and from the railway station.

Social activists SM Yusuf and Ramesh Gangadhare have submitted a memorandum to the Guardian Minister, local MP, MLA, District Collector and Divisional Controller of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The representation highlights concerns over travel fares and suggests key routes for the proposed bus service.

The activists pointed out that while the Beed Railway Station is operational and the daily Beed-Pune train service has commenced, the station is located several kilometres from the main parts of the city. In the absence of affordable public transport, commuters may have to pay high fares to private operators to reach the station.

To ease the financial burden on passengers, the memorandum urged the MSRTC to operate connecting buses from key locations across the city to the railway station, along with return services timed to the arrival of trains.

The proposed routes for the initial rollout include Government Polytechnic-Railway Station, MIDC Area-Railway Station, Anandwadi-Railway Station, Karpara River-Railway Station and Charhata Phata-Railway Station.