Burqa-Clad Gang Robs Jewellery Shop In Kaij, Gold Ornaments Worth ₹4 Lakh Seized | File pic

Beed: The Kaij crime branch has busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Kaij town, with police arresting a woman from Malegaon in Nashik district and recovering gold ornaments worth ₹4.04 lakh from her possession recently.

Woman arrested in jewellery theft case

The accused woman, identified as Rizwana Shaikh, a resident of Vijaynagar in Malegaon, was allegedly part of a gang that targeted Shri Hanuman Jewellers in Kaij. Police seized three gold mini mangalsutras weighing a total of 31 grams from her. The recovered ornaments are valued at around ₹4.04 lakh.

According to police, three women wearing burqas entered the jewellery shop posing as customers between 1.30 pm and 3 pm on July 1. They allegedly diverted the attention of the salesman and fled with four gold mini mangalsutras weighing 47 grams and valued at ₹5,99,955.

Following the incident, a case of theft was registered at the Kaij police station.

Police trace suspects through investigation

Acting on the directions of police inspector Rahul Suryatal, a team led by crime branch sub-inspectors Laxman Kirtane and Amiroddin Inamdar began investigating the case.

Police examined CCTV footage from several locations in and around Kaij. During the investigation, they identified a jeep bearing registration number (MH- 05- AX- 7685) which was allegedly used by the suspects to flee after the theft.

Using technical inputs, police traced the jeep and located its driver. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his involvement and provided information about the three burqa-clad women who had carried out the theft.

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Gold ornaments recovered

Acting on the information provided by the jeep driver, the police team conducted a raid in Malegaon and detained Rizwana Shaikh.

During interrogation, she allegedly admitted to committing the theft along with two other women. Police recovered three gold mini mangalsutras weighing 6 grams, 9 grams and 16 grams, respectively, from her possession.

The investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen jewellery.

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Police team behind operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police Navneet Kawant, Additional SP Chetna Tidke and Assistant SP Venkatram.

Police inspector Rahul Suryatal, sub-inspectors Laxman Kirtane and Amiroddin Inamdar, police personnel Nitin Ware and Shivaji Kagde, woman head constable Rama Bhalerao and Home Guard personnel Thorat were part of the team.