Two Borivali GRP Constables Suspended Over Alleged ₹2.4 Lakh Bribe From Drug Carrier | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on September 12 suspended two constables for allegedly allowing a passenger carrying drugs in his baggage to pass through after collecting Rs 2.40 lakh from him. The suspended constables have been identified as Lorence Navghare and Rakesh Sonawane, both of whom were posted at the Borivali Government Railway Police Station.

Constables accused of misconduct

According to officials, on the night of September 8, the two police personnel caught a passenger carrying drugs in his baggage. However, instead of taking him to the Borivali GRP station, they took him to a library room located opposite the station on Platform No. 3. The CCTV camera in the room was non-functional. Officials said the camera had been installed privately by GRP personnel and not by the government authorities. The two GRP personnel allegedly collected Rs 2.40 lakh from the passenger and allowed him to leave.

Senior GRP officials received information about the incident through their sources and subsequently conducted a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry found the two personnel guilty of violating baggage-checking guidelines issued through a circular on September 11 by Mumbai Government Railway Police Commissioner M. Rakesh Kalasagar.

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Guidelines cited in inquiry

The violations included failing to inform a senior police officer about the passenger caught carrying drugs, not recording the passenger’s name, address and contact number in the inspection register, and taking him to a library room instead of the police station.

As per the guidelines, baggage inspections must be conducted in the presence of a senior police inspector and under CCTV surveillance. Details of every inspection must be recorded in a register, and video recording should be done when necessary. Officers must wear nameplates. CCTV-free railway offices or rooms should not be used for inquiries or inspections, and passengers must be taken only to a police station or police post. Any objectionable items or excess cash found during an inspection must be dealt with through due legal procedure, with senior officers immediately informed. Passengers’ baggage or tickets should not be checked without reasonable cause.

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Two more constables suspended

Meanwhile, two other GRP constables were suspended on September 12 for their alleged involvement in facilitating the transportation of consignments of banned gutkha. The suspended personnel have been identified as Anil Gujar, posted at the Borivali Government Railway Police Station, and Tushar Thakur, posted at the Vasai Government Railway Police Station.

Railway passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, “A permanent solution to prevent corruption, extortion and misuse of power is to install CCTV cameras in every office, room and police room at railway stations. On-duty police personnel, Railway Protection Force personnel and ticket checkers should also be equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency and accountability.”

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