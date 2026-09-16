Tragedy In Bhiwandi: Young Man Dies Due To Electrocution In Shanti Nagar | File Pic

Bhiwandi: A 22-year-old electrician died after allegedly suffering a severe electric shock while carrying out electrical work in Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Affan Firoz Sayyed, a resident of Bilal Nagar Bhiwandi.

According to preliminary information, Sayyed was engaged in electrical work in the Shanti Nagar area when he suddenly came into contact with a live electric current. The powerful shock left him severely injured, following which he fell to the ground. The incident caused panic among people present at the spot.

Locals rushed to Sayyed's aid and immediately took him to a nearby private hospital in an attempt to save his life. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Family and residents in shock

The news of the young electrician's death spread rapidly through Shanti Nagar and Bilal Nagar, leaving his family and local residents shocked. The death of Sayyed, who was only 22, has reportedly cast a pall of grief over the area.

Following the incident, Sayyed's body was sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi for a post-mortem examination. The police are carrying out the necessary legal formalities, after which the body is expected to be handed over to the family.

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Police begin inquiry

Meanwhile, Shanti Nagar police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated an inquiry. Police are examining the circumstances in which Sayyed came into contact with the live current and are also seeking to establish whether adequate safety precautions were in place while the electrical work was being carried out.

Further details regarding the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are awaited. The police inquiry is currently underway.

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