Bhiwandi Apartment Fire: 14 Two-Wheelers Gutted In Parking Lot Blaze | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Panic gripped residents of Umar Apartment near Safia School in Bhiwandi’s Khandupada area early Wednesday after a fire broke out in the parking area, gutting around 14 two-wheelers and damaging a portion of the building.

The blaze reportedly broke out in the early hours and rapidly spread through the parking area, sending thick smoke into the apartment complex. With smoke filling the premises, residents of around 25 flats rushed to the terrace along with children and elderly family members as a precaution.

According to local residents, the fire was first noticed after smoke and flames began rising from the parking area. Within a short time, the smoke spread across the building, prompting residents to move to the terrace to avoid exposure.

Some children and elderly residents reportedly complained of breathing difficulty and vomiting after inhaling the smoke. They were taken to private hospitals for treatment. However, there was no official confirmation of any serious injuries.

Fire brigade controls blaze

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Fire Brigade reached the spot and launched firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control after considerable efforts.

The fire damaged around 14 two-wheelers parked in the premises. A portion of the building was also affected, with sections of the walls turning black due to the intense smoke and flames.

Some residents alleged that the fire brigade team was delayed in reaching the spot. The allegation, however, could not be independently verified.

Residents raise power concerns

Local residents suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the fire and expressed anger towards Torrent Power, the electricity distribution company serving the area. When company employees reached the spot after the incident, some residents questioned them over the suspected electrical fault and alleged negligence.

The exact cause of the fire, however, has not yet been established. Any link to an electrical short circuit will have to be confirmed through a technical investigation.

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Police begin investigation

Personnel from Shantinagar Police Station also reached the spot after being alerted about the incident and took stock of the situation. Police have begun investigating the circumstances leading to the fire.

While a short circuit is among the initial possibilities being examined, officials are also checking whether the blaze could have originated due to any other reason.

Police and the concerned civic departments are assessing the cause of the fire as well as the extent of property damage. The exact cause will be established after the investigation is completed.

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