Buried Treasure? 250 Silver Coins Found In Soil Heap In Village Of Maharashtra's Beed

Beed: In a surprising discovery, a group of children playing on a mound of excavated soil found an earthen pot filled with old silver coins dating back to 1941 in Sangvi (Patan) village in Ashti tehsil on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 pm, shortly after school hours, when a few children were playing on a heap of soil dug out for the foundation of a house. While they were playing, a portion of the soil suddenly caved in, revealing an earthen pot buried underneath. As coins spilt out of the pot, the children, assuming they were toys or play money, filled their pockets and returned home excited.

When the landowner concerned learned about the incident, he stopped the children, collected the coins from them, refilled the pot, and placed it in a safe location.

Villagers have demanded that the Archaeology Department take immediate note of the discovery, inspect the site, and ensure that the coins are officially deposited with the government authorities.

According to local sources, the coins are made of silver and bear the inscription “One Rupee India 1941".

On Sunday, officials from the Kada police station and revenue department visited the site and seized around 250 coins. The coins were deposited at the Ashti tehsil office on Monday. However, rumours are circulating among villagers that the actual number of coins may be higher and that several coins are missing.