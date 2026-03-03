 Buried Treasure? 250 Silver Coins Found In Soil Heap In Village Of Maharashtra’s Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBuried Treasure? 250 Silver Coins Found In Soil Heap In Village Of Maharashtra’s Beed

Buried Treasure? 250 Silver Coins Found In Soil Heap In Village Of Maharashtra’s Beed

The incident occurred around 4 pm, shortly after school hours, when a few children were playing on a heap of soil dug out for the foundation of a house. While they were playing, a portion of the soil suddenly caved in, revealing an earthen pot buried underneath

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Buried Treasure? 250 Silver Coins Found In Soil Heap In Village Of Maharashtra’s Beed | Sourced

Beed: In a surprising discovery, a group of children playing on a mound of excavated soil found an earthen pot filled with old silver coins dating back to 1941 in Sangvi (Patan) village in Ashti tehsil on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 pm, shortly after school hours, when a few children were playing on a heap of soil dug out for the foundation of a house. While they were playing, a portion of the soil suddenly caved in, revealing an earthen pot buried underneath. As coins spilt out of the pot, the children, assuming they were toys or play money, filled their pockets and returned home excited.

When the landowner concerned learned about the incident, he stopped the children, collected the coins from them, refilled the pot, and placed it in a safe location.

Read Also
New Maharashtra Govt Plan To End Congestion On Mumbai-Pune Expressway - Here Are All The Details
article-image

Villagers have demanded that the Archaeology Department take immediate note of the discovery, inspect the site, and ensure that the coins are officially deposited with the government authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO

According to local sources, the coins are made of silver and bear the inscription “One Rupee India 1941".

On Sunday, officials from the Kada police station and revenue department visited the site and seized around 250 coins. The coins were deposited at the Ashti tehsil office on Monday. However, rumours are circulating among villagers that the actual number of coins may be higher and that several coins are missing.

Follow us on