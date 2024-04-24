Burglaries In Nashik: Residents Distressed As Thieves Target Open Houses, Jewellery Worth ₹3 Lakhs Stolen |

In a concerning turn of events, the city has witnessed two separate incidents of burglary, leaving residents in distress and prompting heightened security measures. Thieves targeted open houses, making away with jewellery valued at a total of three lakhs. Authorities have launched investigations into the thefts, registering cases at Mhasrul and Upnagar police stations.

The first incident unfolded in Deolali village, where Ganesh Rajaram Pagar, a resident near Amjad Kirana in Annabhau Sathenagar, Deolali village, reported the theft. During the daytime on Sunday, perpetrators identified as Karan Galot and Vishal Sapkale, hailing from Upnagar, exploited the family's absence and ransacked the open house. Cash, gold, and silver ornaments amounting to approximately ₹71,000 were pilfered from the cupboard. Upnagar Police Station is overseeing the investigation, led by Jamadar Sadashiv Kokate.

In the second incident, Sharda Devram Shinde, residing in Adarshnagar, Ektanagar, Borgad, fell victim to burglary. On Thursday (18th), while the Shinde family was away for a job, unidentified culprits entered their residence. They made off with gold and silver jewellery valued at around ₹2.25 lakh, stored in the cupboard. Mhasrul Police Station has registered a case, with constable Vasawe spearheading the ongoing investigation.