Briefs: Water Supply in Karad Disrupted, Ice-Cream Shop Owner Shot at in Saswad and More | Representative Photo

As the main pipeline supplying water to Karad city was washed away by the strong flow of the Koyna River, the city has been without water for the past four days. Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi visited the site and inspected efforts to restore the water supply. He stated that currently, water is being pumped through a 125-horsepower pump, and another 125-horsepower pump will be added to alleviate the inconvenience to residents. Residents are expressing intense anger over the irresponsible management by both the civic body and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During the inspection, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Karad North MLA Balasaheb Patil, and other officials discussed laying a new pipeline from the bridge using lightweight pipes and new technology. Despite the resumed water supply, the pressure remains low, causing continued suffering for the citizens. In many areas, water is being delivered by tankers. The city’s residents have demanded an inquiry into the irresponsible actions of the municipal administration and the NHAI, calling for immediate action against the culprits.

Job fair held in city

A job fair was organised by BJP in Pune's Kasba Assembly Constituency in coordination with BJP State Spokesperson Kunal Tilak. BJP leader Shailesh Tilak, MP Medha Kulkarni attended the event and congratulated Kunal Tilak on the successful organisation of the Job Festival, wishing him all the best. The festival saw participation from 72 companies and received a response from about 2,500 youths. Approximately 500 youths secured employment on the spot during the event. The job fair was organised ahead of the occasion of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis' birthday and Youth Skills Day.

Ice-cream shop owner shot at

An ice-cream shop owner was shot at in Saswad in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday afternoon, a police official said. Rahul Tilekar was hit by one bullet and is currently hospitalised, the official added. "The cause of the firing is not known. We have zeroed in on two to three suspects. Further probe is underway," the Saswad police station official said.