Briefs: NDA Carries out Plantation Drive; Sena (UBT) Demands Repairs Satara Medical College |

The campus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla is spread over a vast area of 6700 acres, a major portion of which has dense vegetation cover, making it an ideal location for Military Training. In order to give further impetus to afforestation and increase greenery of the Campus, a tree plantation drive was undertaken on Friday. The initiative was also aimed at motivating the Cadets and the resident community towards this noble cause thereby promoting sense of responsibility towards nature.

The plantation drive was spearheaded by Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, AVSM, NM, Commandant NDA himself. The entire NDA fraternity participated and planted around 4,200 saplings provided by Forest Department, Pune Division at various locations in the Campus. The Army Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Aruna Chaudhary Mahadhyamik Vidyalaya located at NDA also participated in Environment Awareness Campaign with a theme of “EK PED MAA KE NAAM”.

The Commandant NDA commended the efforts put in by all for having participated in such large numbers in this onerous drive and termed it as one of the best gift to the next generation. He further emphasised that flora and fauna is an integral part of our life and it is imperative for each one of us to contribute in maintaining ecological balance.

Sena (UBT) demands repairs Med College

Following the inspection by Shiv Sena (UBT), the party demanded immediate action to address the issues plaguing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Government Medical College. Shiv Sena working president Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and District Chief Sachin Mohite highlighted the poor condition of the premises, including faded paint and leaking roofs, which cause significant inconveniences for students and staff.

They called for urgent repairs and improvements to ensure a better environment for medical education and healthcare services. Additionally, Shiv Sena emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry into the administration's handling of the college and the quality of construction work.

The party also demanded better working conditions for the sweepers, who suffer from health problems due to poor maintenance. With the president of the Central Sweeper Commission, P. Vasudevan, set to visit Satara, Shiv Sena urged him to address the injustices faced by the sweepers. The party's demands aim to ensure that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Government Medical College can fulfill its potential as a premier institution for medical education and patient care in Maharashtra.