 Bride Turns Killer: Just 15 Days After Wedding, Woman Hacks Husband With Axe On Vat Savitri Day To Death In Sangli
PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Even as ripples caused by the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi are yet to subside, a case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Sangli where a 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death just a fortnight after their wedding on Vat Savitri Day.

The woman attacked her 53-year-old husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The couple resided in Kupwad tehsil of Sangli district, a police official said.

It was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer, he said.

Irked by insistance on consummating the marriage

Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them, according to police.

"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," an official from Kupwad MIDC police station said.

The woman was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding further probe was on into the case.

Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya last month allegedly at the behest of his wife Sonam, as per police.

The police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in connivance with her alleged lover.

Sonam and four others have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

