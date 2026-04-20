Breaking: Court Denies Interim Relief To Nida Khan Till April 27 In Tata Consultancy Services Nashik Case | Sourced

Pune: A sessions court in Nashik on Monday declined to grant interim relief to Nida Khan in the sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services. The court said no interim protection from arrest will be given until 27th April.

Khan’s counsel had sought interim protection pending the hearing of her anticipatory bail plea. However, the court did not grant any relief at this stage. The complainant’s lawyer requested time to file a written response, which the court allowed, granting time till 27th April. The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail plea and the interim relief application on that date.

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The court noted that the allegations are serious and may require custodial interrogation as part of the investigation.

Khan, who is currently absconding, had approached the court seeking protection from arrest. Nashik Police have formed multiple teams to trace her, including one that was sent to Mumbra near Thane.

The case involves allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, molestation, and attempts at forced religious conversion made by several women employees at the company’s Nashik unit. Police have registered nine FIRs and arrested eight accused so far as part of a probe led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In her complaint, a woman engineer described repeated harassment over several months. She alleged that some accused made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities, linked violence against women to not wearing a burqa, and engaged in inappropriate physical contact during workplace interactions.

Following the allegations, TCS suspended Khan earlier this month. The company revoked her system access, barred her from entering office premises, and instructed her not to contact any employees connected to the case.

TCS has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. It said a preliminary internal review did not record complaints of this nature through its official channels. The company has also set up an oversight panel and engaged external agencies for a detailed probe.

Police officials said efforts to locate and arrest Khan are ongoing. Further investigation will continue based on the evidence and statements collected so far.

(With Inputs From ANI)