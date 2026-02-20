Boost To Marathwada Connectivity As Nanded-Deglur Expressway Advances | File Pic (Representative Image)

The proposed Nanded–Deglur Greenfield Expressway work under the Indore–Akola–Nanded–Hyderabad Expressway has gained momentum. The process of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the expressway has been initiated.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the contract for preparing the DPR to LN Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. MP Dr Ajeet Gophade had been instrumental in persuading the project to the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the past.

Due to his efforts, the project is taking shape in Nanded district, which is considered an important aspect of the district’s development. An additional connecting highway will also be constructed to link the proposed Nanded–Deglur Expressway with the Jalna–Nanded Expressway. Transport facilities in the border areas of the Marathwada region will be strengthened after the completion of the project.

The project will boost industrial investment, business expansion, and regional development in Nanded district. Deglur, Mukhed, Bhokar, and the rural areas on the borders of the district will be connected with major cities. It will help farmers transport their produce easily and quickly. Similarly, new employment opportunities will be generated in farming, small-scale industries, education, tourism, and the service sector, experts opined.

After the implementation of the project, the Indore–Akola–Nanded–Hyderabad connectivity corridor will be strengthened, and goods transportation will become easier, facilitating social and economic growth.