Bomb Threat Note Found On Guwahati-Bound Flight At Pune Airport; Case Registered | File Pic & Representational Image

Pune: A bomb threat scare at Pune International Airport led to a security alert on Friday morning after a note carrying the word “BOMB” was found inside the restroom of a Guwahati-bound flight.

Following the discovery, security agencies and police immediately launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft. No explosive or suspicious object was found during the search. However, the incident caused a temporary delay in the flight’s departure.

About The Incident…

According to police, the note was found during a routine inspection of the aircraft at around 6:45 am on May 29. Airport staff alerted security agencies as soon as the note was discovered.

Airport official Vishal Kumar Shrivastava (30) later lodged a complaint at the Pune Airport Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against an unidentified person for issuing the bomb threat.

Security Reviewed…

Senior Police Inspector Govind Jadhav visited the airport after the incident and reviewed the security measures. Police said all necessary checks were carried out before the flight was cleared for departure.

The investigation has been assigned to Police Sub-Inspector Gund, who is working to identify the person responsible for placing the note.

Police officials said Pune Airport has received similar bomb threats in the past through emails and phone calls. Investigations in earlier cases had revealed that the threats were false and intended to create panic. Authorities are now examining whether the latest incident was also a mischievous act or part of a larger conspiracy.

Further investigation is underway.