Black Magic Scare Near School Triggers Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some miscreants allegedly performed black magic near a school, creating panic among residents of the Bajajnagar area. An earthen pot bearing a message of death was found with kunku and other puja articles offered to it near Bhondve Patil School on the Bajajnagar–Wadgaon (Kolhati Road) in the Waluj industrial area on Sunday evening.

According to residents, unidentified persons placed the earthen pot on the ground and offered worship articles to it with the apparent intention of performing black magic. A message warning of death was written on the pot, which heightened fear in the locality.

Residents suspect the act may have been carried out to create a social media reel. However, the incident left many people terrified and triggered panic in the area.

After receiving information, residents rushed to the spot and informed the Waluj MIDC police. The area was subsequently cleaned by local people. On behalf of Bhondve Patil School, Namdev Bankar lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station.

The director of the school, Hanuman Bhondve, said the incident came to light on Monday morning. “Some unidentified persons worshipped the pot with agarbatti, lemon, salt and kunku. A message was written on the pot stating that the man who passes through should not look back or he will die,” Bhondve said.

Meanwhile, social workers Rohit Khaire, Ashok Lagad, Pandit Nawale, Kishor Umale, Vishal Khandagale and others said the incident appeared to be mischief by miscreants. They urged people not to be afraid, not to believe rumours and not to fall prey to superstition.