Black Magic Fraud In Nashik: Four Booked, Materials Seized By Police | Sourced

Nashik: Vandana Ravindra Gosavi (aged 40), a resident of Girnare (Igatpuri Taluka) within the jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Police Station, sought out suspected individuals who claimed to perform religious rituals to cure her of an illness. Two women, Vaishali Kishor Bairagi and Ratna Mali, residents of Ashtavinayak Apartment on Talgaon Road, instilled fear in her by claiming she was under the influence of "external forces". Alleging that her relatives had cast a spell upon her, they promised to liberate her through special rituals. By threatening her with dire consequences if the rituals were not performed, they defrauded Vandana Gosavi of ₹55,000.

When her illness persisted even after the rituals were conducted, Vandana Gosavi demanded a refund of her money. In response, the accused verbally abused her and threatened to cast a spell that would cause her body to rot away. In connection with this case, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station against Vaishali Kishor Bairagi (aged 40), Ratna Mali, Kishor Kashidas Bairagi (aged 48), and Rahul Asaram Patil (aged 37) under Sections 318, 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 4 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

With the assistance of residents from Ashtavinayak Apartment, the police searched the home of a neighbour, Mayur Ghanshyam Bharade (aged 29), and discovered materials used for witchcraft and rituals. Items such as medicinal herbs, amulets, prayer beads, coconuts, and similar objects were seized during the search. The accused individuals have been taken into custody for interrogation, and further investigation into the matter is underway. Investigating Officers

The investigation into this case is being conducted by a team comprising Constables Nilesh Devraj, Deepak More, Bhavnath, Vijay Rudre, and Mahendra Gawli, under the guidance of Sub-Inspectors Kanchan Bhojane and Amol Gaydhani. The investigation is proceeding under the supervision of Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao.

Citizens in the area have expressed satisfaction over the strict action initiated by the police against fraud perpetrated in the name of superstition and witchcraft. The Igatpuri Police have appealed to the public to immediately report any such incidents to the police.