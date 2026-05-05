BJP Workers Celebrate West Bengal Election Win In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the party’s city unit celebrated the win with enthusiasm, bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

After the results were announced on Monday afternoon, BJP workers gathered at the office of minister Atul Save at Kranti Chowk, amid the beating of drums and tashas. They burst crackers, raised slogans, and distributed sweets. Save’s office was decorated with BJP flags, flowers and colourful lighting. The entire area echoed with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

Addressing the gathering, Save said the victory in West Bengal reflects the people’s confidence in the party. He added that people were fed up with the long rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the BJP had assured development, security, and good governance, which the people accepted.

BJP city unit president Kishor Shitole, Basavraj Mangrule, corporator Ganesh Nawander, Vishwanath Swami, Mayur Vanjari, Madhuri Adwant, Shilparani Wadkar, Prashant Nandedkar, Shrinivas Dev, Kalyan Gaikwad, Vijaysingh Zala, Subhash Lokhande, Sudhir Shewale, Vishal Khandagale, Sarita Ghodture, Akash Antarkar, Vishal Sanap, Husharsingh Chavan, Ganesh Joshi, Vijaykumar Sarode, Mohan Yogi, and others were present.