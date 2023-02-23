BJP workers beat me while campaigning: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale attacked in Pune

Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale | Facebook

Pune: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction leader, Sachin Bhosale, was allegedly attacked by Bharaitya Janata Party workers in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, he was attacked when he was campaigning in the Chinchwad region for upcoming by-polls. A TV channel reported that he was admitted to a hospital.

News agency ANI quoted Bhosale saying that five BJP workers went towards him and suddenly began assaulting him and that he has given a formal complaint to the police.

"Five BJP workers came & suddenly started beating me while I was on the door-to-door campaigning for MVA candidate Vitthal Nana Kate in Chinchwad Assembly constituency. I have given a written complaint," he said.

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls

Bypolls for Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. The bypolls were necessitated after the sitting MLAs of the constituencies passed away.

Reportedly, all senior leaders from all parties have been campaigning for the bypolls.

Sanjay Raut claims death threats from Shinde group

Earlier, another Sena [UBT] leader, Sanjay Raut, who is also Member of Rajya Sabha of the party, said that he fears for his life and claimed that he has a threat to life from Shinde group. He alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde hired an alleged goon from Thane, Raja Thakur to kill him [Raut].

