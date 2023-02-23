e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP workers beat me while campaigning: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale attacked in Pune

BJP workers beat me while campaigning: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale attacked in Pune

Sachin Bhosale was attacked when he was campaigning in the Chinchwad region for upcoming by-polls. He was admitted to a hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale | Facebook
Follow us on

Pune: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction leader, Sachin Bhosale, was allegedly attacked by Bharaitya Janata Party workers in Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, he was attacked when he was campaigning in the Chinchwad region for upcoming by-polls. A TV channel reported that he was admitted to a hospital.

News agency ANI quoted Bhosale saying that five BJP workers went towards him and suddenly began assaulting him and that he has given a formal complaint to the police.

"Five BJP workers came & suddenly started beating me while I was on the door-to-door campaigning for MVA candidate Vitthal Nana Kate in Chinchwad Assembly constituency. I have given a written complaint," he said.

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls

Bypolls for Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. The bypolls were necessitated after the sitting MLAs of the constituencies passed away.

Reportedly, all senior leaders from all parties have been campaigning for the bypolls.

Read Also
Pune Bypoll Election: VBA to support Sena rebel in Chinchwad by poll
article-image

Sanjay Raut claims death threats from Shinde group

Earlier, another Sena [UBT] leader, Sanjay Raut, who is also Member of Rajya Sabha of the party, said that he fears for his life and claimed that he has a threat to life from Shinde group. He alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde hired an alleged goon from Thane, Raja Thakur to kill him [Raut].

Read Also
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut alleges death threats from Shinde group, claims CM's son gave contract to kill...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BJP workers beat me while campaigning: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale attacked in Pune

BJP workers beat me while campaigning: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sachin Bhosale attacked in Pune

Seva Vikas Co-op Bank Fraud: ED to take forensic help to retrieve erased data

Seva Vikas Co-op Bank Fraud: ED to take forensic help to retrieve erased data

Maharashtra: State Board HSC exams to begin tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Maharashtra: State Board HSC exams to begin tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Pune: I-T department raids premises of industrialist Aniruddha Deshpande, close aide of NCP supremo...

Pune: I-T department raids premises of industrialist Aniruddha Deshpande, close aide of NCP supremo...

Pune: On Valentine's Day, 'one billion rising' against increasing incidents of violence against...

Pune: On Valentine's Day, 'one billion rising' against increasing incidents of violence against...