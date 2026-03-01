BJP To Mark Holi In Rural Pockets Of Nanded As Part Of Statewide Outreach Mission | Representative Image

Nanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Mission Wadi-Tanda’ during the festival of Holi to strengthen its presence in rural areas and expand public outreach.

Under the mission, the BJP will celebrate Holi on Mar 2 and 3 in various wadis, tandas and slums. As per directives issued by state president Ravindra Chavan, the initiative aims to increase public relations and direct engagement with people at the grassroots level.

The party has made arrangements to celebrate Holi collectively with residents. Programme chiefs and joint chiefs have been appointed in each wadi and tanda to coordinate the celebrations. Party leaders and office-bearers have been directed to personally visit these areas and interact with local residents. Workers will initiate dialogue with people during the festival.

According to party leaders, the highlight of the celebrations will be the honouring of local leadership. Chiefs of wadis, party workers and senior citizens will be specially invited and felicitated publicly. The festival will be celebrated in keeping with traditional and cultural values, with an emphasis on direct interaction with the local population.

The state office has issued directives for the implementation of the mission. Organisers have been instructed to send photographs and videos of the celebrations directly to the state office. The Mumbai-based state office will monitor the events in rural areas.

Through the festival of colours, the BJP plans to reach voters in wadis and tandas and chalk out strategies for the upcoming elections.