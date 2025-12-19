BJP Shock in Nashik: MLA Rahul Dhikale Removed as Election In-Charge, Devyani Pharande Appointed | Sourced

Nashik: An incident within the BJP, which is aggressively moving towards winning more than 100 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, whether as part of the Mahayuti or otherwise, has highlighted internal discord in the party. Even before the election was officially announced, MLA Rahul Dhikale’s name had been declared as the election in-charge. However, in a sudden move, he was removed, and the responsibility was handed over to MLA Devyani Pharande.



While the party has already begun interviews of aspirant candidates, this last-minute change made at the state level has left Dhikale’s supporters confused and surprised.



The BJP, which had secured power on its own in 2017, is keen to ensure the lotus blooms once again in Nashik. Preparations were underway with that objective when this abrupt change was made. It is being widely viewed as a result of factionalism within the party. BJP workers themselves are debating why state president Ravindra Chavan, who had earlier appointed Dhikale, would reverse the decision.



In fact, with three BJP MLAs in the city, Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, and Rahul Dhikale, it was Pharande and Hiray, both three-term MLAs, who were initially overlooked when Dhikle was given the post of election in-charge. That decision, too, had raised eyebrows. Now, with the elections just days away, Dhikale’s removal and Farande’s appointment have triggered intense speculation.



Chavan’s Decision or Mahajan’s Move?



Meanwhile, discussions are rife over whether the move to remove MLA Dhikale and appoint MLA Pharande was engineered by state BJP president Ravindra Chavan or by Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan. Many believe this was not merely a routine reshuffle but a calculated shock tactic. In any case, the timing of the change has made it a major topic of discussion across the city.



Did ‘That’ Statement Backfire?



Two days ago, a video of MLA Rahul Dhikale went viral. Speaking at an event, he said that while working as the election in-charge, he would not interfere in all wards but would not spare those who personally harassed him, an implicit warning. Though it was not clear who the remark targeted, it is believed to have been directed at those who allegedly tried to block his rally during the election period. Speculation is strong that this statement may have contributed to his removal from the post.



Is the Mahayuti Under Threat?



Against this backdrop, BJP city president Sunil Kedar dropped another political bombshell. While state-level leaders are talking about the Mahayuti, Kedar stated that at the local level, party workers, office-bearers, and aspirant candidates are of the view that the BJP should contest independently, as it did in 2017.





He further claimed that the BJP has capable candidates in all 122 seats and that the collective sentiment is against forming an alliance. This position has been communicated to the party leadership, leading many to conclude that the proposed Mahayuti in Nashik may be in serious trouble.