BJP Returns To Power In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad After 9 Years | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Avinash Patil Galande was elected president of the Zilla Parishad, while Jeetendra Baba Jaiswal was elected vice president in elections held on Wednesday, marking the party’s return to power after nine years.

Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune announced the results. With this victory, the BJP secured a clear majority in the Zilla Parishad.

The election witnessed intense political activity, with multiple rounds of discussions and meetings among different political factions. The BJP ultimately succeeded in consolidating support to gain control of the Zilla Parishad.

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Members of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) remained absent during the election. Four members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supported the BJP, along with one member of Prahar and one member from Congress.

Cabinet Minister Atul Save, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Satish Chavan, BJP district president Kishor Shitole, rural district president Sanjay Khambayate, Suhas Shirsath, Anil Makariye, NCP city president Abhijeet Deshmukh, Raju Shinde, Rajgaurav Wankhede and other party leaders and workers were present.