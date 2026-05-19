BJP Protests Outside Congress Bhavan In Latur Over Alleged NEET Paper Leak | Sourced

Latur: The BJP workers on Tuesday afternoon staged a strong protest outside the Congress Bhavan in Latur City over the alleged NEET paper leak case, raising slogans and accusing the Congress party of supporting the prime suspects in the case, PV Kulkarni and Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of RCC.

The BJP leaders alleged that the Congress was attempting to shield the accused involved in the controversial examination scam that has triggered outrage among students and parents across the country.

Several BJP office-bearers and corporators participated in the agitation. A large number of BJP workers were also present during the protest.

Meanwhile, the Congress condemned the BJP’s agitation, calling it a ‘political drama’ and an attempt to divert attention from the failure of the ruling governments in preventing repeated examination paper leaks across the country.

The Latur City District Congress Committee president launched a sharp attack on the BJP, stating that the party, despite being in power at both the centre and the state for over a decade, has failed to stop paper leak incidents that have allegedly ruined the future of lakhs of students.

He further stated that examinations like NEET are conducted under the direct supervision and control of the central government, and instead of identifying the real masterminds behind the alleged paper leak racket, the BJP was indulging in political theatrics to hide its own failures.

He asserted that the Congress party would continue to stand firmly with students and youth and warned that it would expose those allegedly protecting the real culprits behind the paper leak controversy.