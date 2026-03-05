BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Flags Unnecessary Vehicle Checks At Toll Plazas, Says DigiLocker Documents Must Be Accepted | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, raised the issue of unnecessary vehicle checks being conducted by traffic police at highway toll plazas. He added that the police must accept digital documents if the vehicle's driver doesn't have a hard copy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"In the Legislative Assembly, I raised the issue of unnecessary vehicle checks being conducted by traffic police at highway toll plazas and other points. Several citizens have reported that vehicles are being stopped for document verification even when all required documents are available on official platforms such as DigiLocker or M-Parivahan. Despite these valid digital records, they are often not accepted, and commuters are made to wait on minor or technical grounds, leading to avoidable delays and inconvenience," Shirole said.

"In some cases, travellers are held up for extended periods over minor issues such as seat belt compliance, vehicle colour discrepancies, or other technicalities. Such actions particularly inconvenience senior citizens, patients, and women travelling long distances. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has clearly stated that vehicles should not be stopped solely for document verification unless there is a visible violation. However, complaints suggest that these guidelines are not always being followed," he added.

Shirole stated that such practices not only inconvenience citizens but also adversely affect the state’s image and tourism. "I have therefore urged the government to issue clear instructions for strict adherence to these guidelines and to consider establishing a dedicated helpline or digital grievance mechanism for travellers facing such issues," he concluded.