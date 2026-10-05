BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Visits MPSC Protest Site In Pune, Backs Students While Cautioning Against Politicisation | Video Screengrab

ALISTER AUGUSTINE

PUNE, OCT 05

Pune: In a significant political development amid the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants' agitation in Pune, BJP MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane on Sunday night visited the protest site at SM Joshi Bridge, where NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has been leading the protest, and assured students that the state government was committed to addressing their concerns.

Rane's visit was significant as a ruling-party legislator joined an agitation being led by an Opposition leader. While defending the government's response, Rane appealed to political leaders not to turn the students' agitation into a political battle.

“This is not a political issue at all. This is the question of our students' future,” Rane said.

Backing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rane said, “When the head of the state himself sits with the students for nearly three hours and accepts 12 out of 13 demands, and when secretaries are being transferred, it means that the government has taken responsibility for the future of the students through its actions itself.”

He said the only remaining issue was constitutional and therefore could not be addressed without following due procedure.

“We live in a country that follows the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Therefore, certain constitutional matters cannot move forward without following the prescribed process,” he said.

Rane also referred to the committee headed by V Radha to examine the MPSC system.

“They are touring the entire state, finding the hurdles, finding the mistakes, finding the loopholes. I am very sure that the kind of changes that the Hon'ble Chief Minister wants to bring into the entire MPSC system will create such a transparent system in Maharashtra that no student in the future would want to protest or agitate,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Opposition leaders, including Sanjay Raut, Rane said he had come to the protest only to meet and reassure students.

“I do not want to turn this into a political arena,” he said, adding that political leaders should keep their criticism aside until the students' issues were resolved.

Rane also criticised the demand for the resignation of MPSC Chairman Dnyanesh Kumar, saying constitutional posts could be changed only through due process.

“People who believe in the Constitution written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will not ask such questions and will not raise such demands,” he said.

He further appealed to Pawar not to escalate the confrontation.

“He is a good friend of mine... As a worker, what he is doing is good because he is trying to bring reforms in the MPSC. But don't do it by holding the students hostage,” Rane said.