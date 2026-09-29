BJP Keeps Pune MLC Seat Decision Open As Ravindra Chavan Says Mahayuti Talks Continue | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming Pune Graduates’ Legislative Council constituency remains unresolved, with BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan saying the final decision has not yet been taken. Chavan was in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday for BJP organisational programmes and spoke to the media about the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Asked about the Pune Graduates’ seat, which is being sought by the NCP, Chavan said the final decision would be taken by the party’s Parliamentary Board. His statement comes even as the NCP has announced its candidate for the constituency. The development indicates that the Mahayuti partners are yet to settle the seat-sharing arrangement for the election.

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BJP refuses to confirm NCP’s claim

Chavan was asked whether the Pune Graduates’ constituency would go to the NCP as part of the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement. He did not confirm the arrangement. “Decisions of this nature are finalised by the Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board will take the final call,” Chavan said.

He added that all Mahayuti workers would follow the decision taken by the alliance’s senior leadership. The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

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The Pune Graduates’ seat is being closely watched because the NCP has a claim over it after its candidate Arun Lad won the 2020 election. The NCP has now put forward Pratap alias Prashant “Bhaiya” Mane for the upcoming election. At the same time, the BJP has been carrying out its own voter-registration and organisational preparations in the constituency.

Five MLC seats to go to polls

Elections are due for five Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra. These include the Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad Graduates’ constituencies and the Pune and Amravati Teachers’ constituencies. Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.

Chavan said BJP workers had carried out voter registration in the constituencies and were now working to ensure that registered voters reach polling booths. He said online meetings had already been held with booth-level office-bearers to discuss election preparations and voter mobilisation.

“The preparations across all constituencies are progressing very well,” Chavan said.

BJP and NCP both active in Pune

The Pune Graduates’ constituency covers Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur. Both BJP and NCP have been building their organisational machinery ahead of the election. The BJP has been conducting voter-registration drives and assigning targets to local party representatives.

The NCP has also been conducting voter-registration meetings as it seeks to retain its hold over the constituency. The unresolved seat-sharing issue has therefore become an issue for coordination between the two Mahayuti partners.

Chavan attacks Thackeray brothers over October 4 protest

Chavan also reacted to the planned joint protest by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint protest in Mumbai on October 4 over issues related to the Election Commission and revision of electoral rolls.

Chavan said he was not fully aware of their detailed plans but claimed that the issues being raised by them had already been addressed by the Election Commission, Fadnavis and BJP leaders. He accused the Opposition of taking what he described as “arbitrary and misleading” positions. Chavan said the government should instead focus on issues facing Maharashtra, including drought-like conditions in several parts of the state.

BJP says focus should remain on drought and governance

Chavan said the Maharashtra government was working on measures to deal with drought-like conditions in parts of the state. He said Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with the state Cabinet, were working to address the situation.

The Maharashtra government recently declared drought in several parts of the state following deficient rainfall in some regions.

Chavan was in Pimpri-Chinchwad as part of a series of BJP organisational programmes. The visit included a review of the party’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, discussions on organisational matters and programmes involving Mathadi workers from the industrial sector.

The BJP state president also met local party workers as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming elections.